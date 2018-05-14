The Caravan Stage Company's current touring production, Nomatic Tempest, is a show performed onboard a replica tall ship with a barge-style flat bottom. Photo via caravanstage.org

Project Watershed hosts show aboard ship

Project Watershed is preparing to host a show performed onboard a replica tall ship with a barge-style flat bottom.

  • May. 14, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Project Watershed is preparing to host a show performed onboard a replica tall ship with a barge-style flat bottom.

This summer, the Caravan Stage Company will perform the Nomadic Tempest on the Kus-kus-sum property to raise funds and awareness for the purchase and restoration of the former Field Sawmill site.

“It’s kind of Cirque du Soleil-esque,” Project Watershed fundraising manager Caila Holbrook told Courtenay council at the May 7 meeting. “They have trapeze artists…It’s a full-on, multi-media experience.”

The Caravan Stage Company has been running the Nomadic Tempest for audiences around the world. They will present the show for four nights in June and July, including Canada Day.

Project Watershed is asking for a $2,500 contribution and in-kind assistance to help stage the event.

Mayor Larry Jangula said the request puts council in a tight spot because this year’s budget has passed, as has time for allotting money through gaming grants.

Council supported a motion from David Frisch for a staff report about possible costs of supporting the show.

Previous story
Evacuation alerts expanded in Similkameen
Next story
VIDEO: Barn fire in Bradner

Just Posted

Armstrong Citizen of the Year nominations open

  • 13 hours ago

 

Flood evacuation alert issued in Northwest Langley

 

Kelowna rental market on downward trend this month

  • 13 hours ago

 

Three properties in Chilliwack on evacuation order

 

Most Read

  • UN/NATO Veterans from Calgary and Red Deer to hold ceremony at Kimberley Cenotaph

    Military Ames is happy to welcome the UN/NATO Veterans Support group from Calgary and Red Deer, Alberta who are coming to Kimberley to do a ceremony at our new cenotaph. This group consists of serving and retired veterans. The 40-50 members will arrive in Kimberley the afternoon of May 26, 2018 and will muster at the clock in the platzl. The ceremony is planned for a 4:00. Military Ames will update our face book page as the schedule develops on the 26th in case there is any unforeseen holdups. Military Ames veterans will march the UN/NATO Veterans into the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park with a Colour Party and the group will conduct a ceremony including the Act of Remembrance to honour our Veterans, their families and the Fallen. The parade will take place at approximately 4:00 pm following a police escort into Kimberley. The public is welcome to attend and we encourage you to do so. This is another great opportunity to teach younger generations the meaning of the cenotaph and Memorial Park.

  • Local SAR helps with Boundary flooding

    From rescues to evacuations, SAR teams from Nelson to Trail and Rossland were in the Boundary

  • Acessible playground for Grassy

    New playground equipment to cost $5 million province-wide

  • 55 dead in Gaza protests as Israel fetes US Embassy move

    Thousands of Palestinians protested near Gaza's border with Israel, as Israel enjoyed the festive inauguration of new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem.

  • Community plan being amended to turn water district land into park

    City council passed first, second and third readings of a park dedication bylaw

  • Pedestrian hit in Marysville

    On Monday, May 14 around 5p.m. ambulance, fire, and police responded to an accident where a pedestrian was hit in Marysville on Highway 95A at the crosswalk by 304 Avenue.

  • Tory staffer lobbied senators to delay legal-pot bill weeks before being fired

    An employee of the Conservatives' lead Senate critic on marijuana legalization had been lobbying independent senators for several weeks before he was fired