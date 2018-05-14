Project Watershed approaches council for show funding

Project Watershed is preparing to host a show performed aboard a replica tall ship with a barge-style flat bottom.

The Caravan Stage Company's current touring production, Nomatic Tempest, is a show performed onboard a replica tall ship with a barge-style flat bottom. Photo via caravanstage.org

Project Watershed is preparing to host a show performed aboard a replica tall ship with a barge-style flat bottom.

This summer, the Caravan Stage Company will perform the Nomadic Tempest on the Kus-kus-sum property to raise funds and awareness for the purchase and restoration of the former Field Sawmill site.

“It’s kind of Cirque du Soleil-esque,” Project Watershed fundraising manager Caila Holbrook told Courtenay council at the May 7 meeting. “They have trapeze artists…It’s a full-on, multi-media experience.”

The Caravan Stage Company has been running the Nomadic Tempest for audiences around the world. They will present the show for four nights in June and July, including Canada Day.

Project Watershed is asking for a $2,500 contribution and in-kind assistance to help stage the event.

Mayor Larry Jangula said the request puts council in a tight spot because this year’s budget has passed, as has time for allotting money through gaming grants.

Council supported a motion from David Frisch for a staff report about possible costs of supporting the show.