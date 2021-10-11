Project to help public identify trees growing in Salmon Arm Marine Park

Melissa LaRiviere with the Salmon Arm Bay Nature Enhancement Society has been working on a tree identification project in Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park. As part of the project, SABNES wishes to place plaques in the park identifying the different tree species growing there. (File photo)

While the wharf on Shuswap Lake may be the main draw at Salmon Arm’s Marine Park, Melissa LaRiviere’s attention as of late has been on the park’s trees.

A horticulturalist and graphic designer, LaRiviere has been working with Salmon Arm Bay Nature Enhancement Society on a tree identification process.

In a letter to Salmon Arm council, LaRiviere explains more than 20 tree species had been identified in the park, and that she’d designed informational plaques for each. LaRiviere goes on to ask if council would approve mounting the 5-by-seven-inch plaques in the park. Each plaque will be mounted on a stake placed at the base of the trees.

“The purpose of this project is to acknowledge the abundance of different tree species in the park, much like what one finds in a botanical garden,” writes LaRiviere. “Often people are curious about what type of tree they are looking at or sitting under, and these plaques will inform them by providing the scientific and common names, plant family as well as an interesting fact.”

“We think this is a very interesting project and we will assist in any way we can,” commented city engineering and public works director Rob Niewenhuizen at the Sept. 27 council meeting.

Council gave unanimous approval LaRiviere’s request.

