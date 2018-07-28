Progress being made on five new wildfires in Cariboo

No significant growth was seen overnight Friday and throughout the day Saturday on five new fires

CFC Fire Communications Officer Jessica Mack said late Saturday afternoon progress is being made by firefighters battling each of the blazes.

Two fires in the Chimney Lake area are now listed by the CFC as “being held,” Mack said.

The first fire is located four kilometres north of Chimney Lake and is estimated at 1.1 hectares in size. Mack said 11 firefighters are on site and are putting water on the fire to extinguish hot spots.

The other fire near Chimney Lake is located one kilometre south of the east tip of the lake and is estimated at .44 hectares. Mack said the fire is also being held by crews working in the area.

“Both of these fires have a fuel free and hose lay around the fire,” Mack said.

The Big Meadow wildfire near Jones Creek, meanwhile, is currently .6 hectares in size. Mack said 11 firefighters are currently working to construct a fuel free zone around the fire.

Another wildfire near Horsefly Lake, located near Suey Bay, is estimated at 0.01 hectares in size with six firefighters on site.

Southwest of Quesnel and west of the Fraser River, the Narcosli West Road wildfire is still listed at 11 hectares in size.

“Crews are focusing on danger tree assessing and falling to ensure that firefighters can safely work on the fire,” Mack said.

That fire is now also considered being held.