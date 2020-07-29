Procession held for fallen Vancouver Island firefighter

Sproat Lake volunteer firefighter Lt. Ron Suits died at the scene of a barn fire on July 16

Firefighters line Johnston Road to pay their respects to Lt. Ron Suits. Suits’ remains were returned to Port Alberni on Wednesday, July 29 by the Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department. Suits’ wife, Leanne, and daughter, Rebecca, were also in the truck. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Fire departments from across Vancouver Island paid their respects to a fallen firefighter during a long procession today (Wednesday, July 29).

Lt. Ron Suits of the Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department (SLVFD) died on July 16 after going into cardiac arrest while responding to a barn fire on the rural McCoy Lake Road in the Alberni Valley.

On Wednesday, his remains were returned to Port Alberni, as members of the SLVFD travelled to Courtenay to pick up Suits’ ashes. Firefighters from different departments lined the roads from Comox to Port Alberni to pay their respects as the procession passed by.

