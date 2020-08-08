Process begins to try to get Lantzville lookout trail authorized

A trek to the top of the Lantzville lookout trail rewards hikers with views of Nanoose Bay, the Salish Sea and the Coast Mountains. (Photo courtesy Ryan Douglas Blood/@planetryan)

The District of Lantzville and the Regional District of Nanaimo are hoping to share more of their scenery by expanding a trail network at Copley Ridge.

Both the municipal council and the regional board passed motions in late July around exploring authorization of use of the Lantzville lookout loop trail that crosses from Lantzville into Nanoose Bay.

“The trail itself is very well used, it’s got a beautiful outlook at the top and sweeping views… It’s quite a gem,” said Lantzville Mayor Mark Swain at the RDN’s July 28 board meeting.

He said he’s consulted with RDN staff about legitimizing the trail through an agreement between the municipality, the regional district and forestry company Mosaic, which manages Crown land there. The Lantzville lookout loop trail is an offshoot of the Copley Ridge Trail.

“It’s a way of trying to create a trail system which is authorized for users and something that can be maintained, even though it probably wouldn’t require much maintenance, if any at all,” Swain told Lantzville council on July 27.

His motion was unanimously supported by both his district council and then the regional board. Lantzville Coun. Karen Proctor said “anything that gets people out and moving is a wonderful idea” and Coun. Will Geselbracht spoke in favour of trail connections in the area.

“We’ve got a world-class trail system that just needs to be linked up and put a little bit of care and attention into it and the tourism will be incredible,” he said.

Bob Rogers, regional director for Nanoose Bay, said authorizing the trail would benefit the region and supported RDN staff looking into next steps.

Tom Osborne, RDN general manager of recreation and parks, said the region is already in conversation with Mosaic about other trail licences, so the Lantzville lookout loop will be added to the list. RDN staff will explore trail development and then report to the regional parks and trails select committee.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin