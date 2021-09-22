Probation for committing an indecent act in Summerland

38-year-old man sentenced for the incident that occurred 2 years ago

A man was sentenced today to 20 months probation for committing an indecent act in a public place in Summerland two years ago.

Bradley Thew, 38, was in Penticton Provincial Court on Sept. 20 to be sentenced.

The incident he was convicted of took place on Nov. 1, 2019.

The 38-year-old doesn’t have a prior criminal record.

Thew also has to pay a $100 victim surcharge by Oct. 20.

