Pro-pipeline convoy rolls through Chilliwack

Hope for Canada was a convoy in support of the Canadian oil and gas industry and against Bill C-69

Hope for Canada, in support of the Canadian oil and gas industry, rolled through Chilliwack Saturday morning. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

A line of 27 trucks and cars made their way through Chilliwack Saturday morning as part of a pro-pipeline convoy called Hope for Canada in support of the Canadian oil and gas industry.

“We say ‘no’ to Bill C-69, a federal government initiative that makes it easier for dirty, unethical oil to enter Canada, while making it harder for Canadian fair trade oil to meet our energy needs,” wrote Chris Chabros, a member of the convoy, in an email.

He was one of dozens of people taking part in Hope for Canada, which included drivers from Alberta.

The convoy went from Hope to Vancouver and was in support of the eastbound United We Roll Convoy which took place last month from Red Deer, Alta. to Ottawa, Ont.

“The high quality of life that we enjoy in Canada is funded by our natural resources. The oil and gas industry infuses $170-billion into the Canadian economy each year — just under 10 per cent of our GDP. Canadians cannot afford indefinite bans on resource development and energy transmission,” he adds. “Canada has the third largest oil reserves in the world and the most stringent safety and environmental regulations. Far higher than many of the countries from which we import oil. Yet, we continue to spend $billions importing oil each year from countries with atrocious human rights records and zero environmental protections.