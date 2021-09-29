kids
Pro-D Day camp at Lakeside Multiplex
The Lakeside Multiplex held a Pro-D day camp on Sept. 24 for local kids from ages six to 12. The camp theme was 'Under the Sea', and included several activities such as crafts, skating, games and rock climbing. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake Lakes District News
