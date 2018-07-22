Pro-active crime reduction group heralded by RCMP

The local RCMP detachment is pleased with the announced grant of $50,000 to the City of Penticton in support of the creation of the Community Active Support Table (CAST).

Penticton RCMP Supt. Ted De Jager at an earlier panel discussion. The detachment is pleased with the creation of a local community group to look at pro-active crime stopping methods.Western News file photo

The local RCMP detachment is pleased with the announced grant of $50,000 to the City of Penticton in support of the creation of the Community Active Support Table (CAST).

The money is coming from the Office of Crime Reduction and Gang Outreach.

“The goal of CAST is a pro-active, multi-agency approach to identifying risks in the community before they occur,” said Const. James Grandy of the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen regional detachment in a press release Friday. “It’s a proven intervention model which works to quickly to assist those who are at imminent risk of harm, from victimization or criminality.”

This situation table will be the third such operating in B.C.

According to Grandy this is the results of many months of planning and preparation by the detachment, the city and many key agencies.

In July 2018, in Penticton, several community agencies and groups, along with the RCMP, participated in an introduction session on how the CAST system works.

Discussions took place on how it’s served other

communities across Canada very well, and the benefits it would afford local centres.

Grandy said as a result of this introduction session, a strong commitment was expressed from all involved. The next

step in the formalization of this model will be the participation of all key agencies in a joint training session.

Following the training CAST members will meet weekly to problem solve chronic and high-risk cases.

“Many of the social concerns our community faces cannot be solved by any one agency or group on their own,” said Grandy. “Participation by so many local agencies in this kind of initiative is very encouraging.”