Priyaali Kanti represents Kelowna in Miss Teen B.C. pageant

After living in Canada for only one year, Priyaali Kanti will be representing Kelowna in the Miss Teen B.C. pageant.

“I am really embracing Canada, I am so excited to be here and I think that this will further push me out of my comfort zone,” Kanti said.

The 17 year-old, Kelowna Secondary School student, Kanti will take the stage in her first pageant and hopes to use the oportunity to come out of her shell in her new home while also performing a traditional Indian dance, the pinga.

Kanti has studied tradition Indian dance for five years, and has also immersed herself in hip hop, acting and singing lessons.

“I’m a little nervous for the speeches but I am excited to be taking steps towards my future, starting with this pageant,” Kanti said.

Kanti will take the stage in a fuscia, free flowing gown, embellished with crystal stones this Tuesday in Fort Langley, B.C.

