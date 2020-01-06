Private island on the Saanich Peninsula for sale for the first time in 50 years

Halibut Island, off the eastern coast of Sydney Island, has been listed for sale for the first time in approximately 50 years. (Google)

A nearly 10-acre private island off the coast of the Saanich Peninsula is for sale on the housing market for the first time in approximately 50 years.

Halibut Island, located in Haro Strait off the eastern coast of Sidney Island, is a 9.67-acre private island listed for sale for $1,995,000. The island boasts beaches, a unique ecosystem, wildlife, and privacy.

READ ALSO: The most expensive home on Vancouver Island is listed at $18 million

Mark Lester is the real estate agent representing the estate of the previous owner and said he has sold approximately 25 islands in total. Lester said the island is off the grid but receives cell service, and currently has no permanent structures. He said several people have expressed interest in the property already.

Lester said people who purchase typically fit into one of two overlapping profiles: people who want privacy because they have a high net worth or a high profile, and people who really value privacy and self-sufficiency, and are willing to get their hands dirty. “When you own an island if your generator breaks, you have to fix it. If a tree falls, you have to buck it up. If your plumbing is leaking, you need to be able to fix it,” Lester said.

Lester said the island is still subject to zoning regulations, as it falls within the Capital Regional District (CRD) and the North Pender Island Local Trust Area. The property is zoned for a single-family dwelling and accessory buildings and is still subject to height restrictions as defined by the CRD.

READ ALSO: Sidney mayor says it will take time for housing to become affordable, but also cites progress

Lester said taxes for the property would amount to approximately an additional $6,000.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com