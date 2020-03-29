Private investigator joins hunt for missing Maple Ridge pharamacist

Family and friends of Port Coquitlam's Atefeh Jadidian raise money to help in search

Atefeh Jadidian has been missing since Feb. 19, last seen in Maple Ridge. (GoFundMe/Special to The News)

by Colleen Flanagan and Roxanne Hooper

news@mapleridgenews.com

Family of a missing Maple Ridge pharmacist has hired a private investigator who is organizing a “large scale” hunt in mid-April – the current coronavirus outbreak postponing an extensive search effort for now.

Atefeh Jadidian, a 40-year-old Port Coquitlam woman, disappeared on Wednesday, Feb. 19, after leaving work in the 22800-block of Lougheed Highway at around 4 p.m. A short-time later, police determined that she left her car in north Maple Ridge and was last seen walking east towards the Webster’s Corners neighbourhood.

Specifically, surveillance images released by Ridge Meadows Mounties a few days after her disappearance show Jadidian walking through the parking lot of a business in the 24000-block of Dewdney Trunk Road, where her car was found a short time after she left work.

Then, she was captured on video at about 5:30 p.m. that same day, just a few kilometres away, walking east in the 24800-block of Dewdney Trunk Road.

That’s the last that was seen of her.

Her family has been looking for answers to where she is ever since, and last week ramped up those efforts by hiring West Vancouver investigator and former police officer Denis Gagnon to augment search efforts already underway by police and search and rescue.

“It’s a highly fluid” situation, Gagnon explained, noting that the COVID virus has increased the complexity of a physical search “100 per cent.” Being unable to get a large group of people together to comb the area right now and hunt for Jadidian, the team has had to put off a mass search by several weeks – at least.

While it’s still not confirmed, Gagnon said he’s optimistic a search can be mounted on the weekend of April 18. He will be putting out a call for volunteers, as the date gets closer.

In the meantime, police have issued a call for any witnesses – including those who might have dash-cam, home surveillance, or other information that could help track Jadidian’s subsequent action.

Further, a GoFundMe page has also been set up by Saeed Fayazzedeh.

“Atefeh is a loving and caring individual who always provides help to others,” Fayazzedeh said on the GoFundMe page.

“She is a hard-working pharmacist who cares about her patients and her community. She is an active hiker who loves new adventures. In her free time, she will surround herself with family and friends,” the Coquitlam resident wrote.

The page initially went up March 11, but on March 22 was updated to say her family is starting the professional search. The fundraising goal was upgraded from $25,000 to $60,000 with the money earmarked, Fayazzedeh said, for family costs during the difficult times, as well as the investigation, and eventual air and ground searching.

As of today (Sunday, March 29), about $9,000 had been raised.

“Any contribution can be significantly helpful to bring Atefeh home,” read Fayazzedeh’s update.

Jadidian was last seen wearing a light-grey, puffy jacket with hood, dark-coloured pants, a navy-and-light-blue striped shirt and dark-brown boots. She was carrying a lunch bag and a maroon purse.

She is described as being of Middle Eastern descent, 5 ft. 5 in. tall, and 137 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

