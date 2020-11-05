Private highway-side billboard near Salmon Arm violates bylaw

Owner of property where billboard is located is seeking a variance to allow the sign

A billboard located on an agricultural property along Highway 97B is the subject of an upcoming CSRD zoning hearing. (CSRD photo)

A billboard alongside Highway 97B uging Canadians to “wake up” has drawn the attention of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD).

The regional district is concerned with the size of the highway-side billboard, located at 3 Deep Creek Road, and is hosting a zoning variance hearing at their next board meeting.

According to a notice released by the CSRD, the property owner placed a free-standing sign on their property which is larger and taller than signage regulations set out in the Ranchero-Deep Creek zoning bylaw.

A variance is being requested to increase the allowed sign area to 26.75 m2, which is well above the 3 m2 permitted by the bylaw. Also exceeding the bylaw’s size limits is the height of the billboard. It stands 9.114 metres tall and signs may only be three metres tall according to the bylaw.

Written submissions on the subject of the variance permit are being accepted until 4 p.m. on Nov. 17 before the CSRD board makes a decision at their Nov. 19 meeting. Submissions should include the author’s name and home address. DVP Submission – DVP751-01 should also be clearly written on the submission. Submissions can be sent by email to plan@csrd.bc.ca.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be limited seating for the public at the meeting but those interested can view the proceedings through Zoom.

