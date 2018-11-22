Privacy watchdog says White Rock’s handling of FOI requests offer ‘serious issues of concern’

Three incumbent White Rock councillors say they're not ruling out running for mayor in October's civic elections. (File photo)

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner released an audit of White Rock’s handling of Freedom of Information requests Thursday and found that there are “serious issues of concern.”

“This audit found both strengths and weaknesses in White Rock’s FOI program. We found examples of the City managing its FOI program in a way that is compliant with FIPPA,” the report states.

“However, there are still serious issues of concern. The most disconcerting is the rate at which the City is failing to meet mandatory timelines. I realize that a large number of White Rock’s FOI requests come from recurrent applicants that may make more sophisticated and complex requests, but that does not excuse the City from its duty to respond within legislated timelines.”

OIPC White Rock Duty to Assist – FINAL Web by peacearchnews on Scribd