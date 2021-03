Dale Jones had been imprisoned since 1992; CSC to review circumstances of his death

A prisoner serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder has died at Mission Institution.

Dale Jones has been imprisoned since Dec. 7, 1992, and died on Feb. 27, 2021; his next of kin have been notified, according to Correctional Service Canada.

CSC will review the circumstances of his death, and police and the coroner have been notified.

RELATED: Federal handling of COVID-19 outbreak at Mission Institution criticized by local MPs, advocates

Mission City Record