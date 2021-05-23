Principals and vice principals on the move in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

SD42 has announced numerous moves for principals and vice principals next year. (The News files)

There will be numerous school administrators in new schools in School District 42 next year, as principals, vice-principals and teachers take on new assignments.

The many changes “have been triggered both by retirements and by the desire to create opportunities for new experiences,” said school district communications manager Irena Pochop.

They are listed according to their current placement, and their new placement:

Principals:

• Cheryl Schwarz, principal, Pitt Meadows secondary to principal, Maple Ridge secondary

• Michelle Davis, principal, Davie Jones elementary to principal, Glenwood elementary

• Laura Brandon, principal, Harry Hooge elementary to principal, Golden Ears elementary

• Nicole Neggers, principal, Highland Park elementary to principal, Harry Hooge elementary

• Colin Sharpe, vice principal, Garibaldi secondary to principal, Pitt Meadows secondary

• Cathryn Blanco, vice principal, Maple Ridge secondary to principal, Davie Jones elementary

• Brandy McIntyre, vice principal, Abbotsford School District to principal, Highland Park elementary

• Tricia McCuaig, acting principal, International Education to principal, Riverside Centre

• Jennifer Gallop, acting principal, Fairview elementary to principal, Fairview elementary

Vice Principals:

• Tom Levesque, vice principal, Garibaldi secondary to vice principal, Thomas Haney secondary

• Wayne Chow, vice principal, Thomas Haney secondary to vice principal, Garibaldi secondary

• Michelle Allen, vice principal, Samuel Robertson Technical to vice principal, Garibaldi secondary

• Anne Girbav, vice principal, Thomas Haney secondary to vice principal, Westview secondary

• Karl Lindgren-Streicher, vice principal, Westview secondary to vice principal, Samuel Robertson Technical

• Robyn Sheridan, acting vice principal, Samuel Robertson Technical to vice principal, Samuel Robertson Technical

• Kathy Kosman, acting vice principal, Alexander Robinson elementary to vice principal, Alexander Robinson elementary

• Jeff Curwen, acting principal, Continuing Education to Vice Principal, Maple Ridge Secondary

Acting Vice Principals:

• Lisa Kania, vice principal, Harry Hooge elementary to acting vice principal, Thomas Haney secondary

• Diane Wadden, district helping teacher to acting vice principal, International Education/ELL

• Christina Crump, teacher, Highland Park elementary to acting vice principal, Golden Ears elementary

• Meghan Murden, teacher, Davie Jones elementary to acting vice principal, Harry Hooge elementary

