Princeton’s ‘first family’ grows by eight pounds, eight ounces

Quin Blue Coyne already has at least 1,000 relatives

Princeton’s ‘first family’ grew by eight pounds and eight ounces on Dec. 30.

Mayor Spencer Coyne and his partner Jess Blue welcomed Quinisco Blue Coyne into the world at 1:45 p.m.

“We are excited and overjoyed,” said Coyne in an interview with the Spotlight on New Year’s Eve. “We are looking forward to coming home and very grateful for the amazing staff in the Penticton General Hospital maternity department.”

Quin is believed to be the first Princeton baby ever born ‘in office,’ at least in recent memory.

The town’s newest resident is also born into the community’s large founding family, which includes his big brother Ronan and big sister Molly.

He is descended from John Allison, who fathered 17 children with Nora Yakumtikum and Susan Allison in the late 19th century.

“When asked how many cousins Quin will see at family reunion the mayor responded: “Oh Lord, let me do the math.”

There are at least 28 in his immediate family from the present generation, while overall Quinn is related to at least 1,000 members of the Allison clan, with probably half of those kin living in the Similkameen Valley, said Coyne.

“It’s great to know that he is part of such a large tree with deep roots in his home,” the same home where his ancestors walked. Even where we live is along the same trail that became known as the Dewdney Trail, the trail that was used by his ancestors before settlers came to this place.”

