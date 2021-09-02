Princeton’s Copper Mountain Mine tests employees after rash of COVID

Eight cases associated with the mine confirmed

An eighth person associated with Copper Mountain Mine has tested positive for COVID-19.

Following an initial report of six employees and one contractor contracting the virus, published Tuesday, Aug. 24, the mine initiated testing of its workers before they begin shift, according to general manager Eric Dell.

Last week 100 employees were tested, he added, and the person who contracted the latest case was last on mine property August 19.

“The mine continues to operate at full capacity and does not anticipate a material impact on production,” he said.

“The safety and health of our employees, their families and our local communities remains Copper Mountain’s priority.”

The cases are related to the rising incidents of COVID in the region, he stated.

Related: More than 120 new weekly COVID-19 cases in South Okanagan

A spokesperson for Interior Health declined to comment on specifics following the initial rash of cases.

“To protect people’s privacy, Interior Health (IH) cannot confirm individual cases of COVID-19 unless there are potential public exposures that cannot be directly contact traced. An outbreak is declared or closure orders are issued when we have evidence of transmission within a workplace itself,” the authority stated in an email to the Spotlight.

“IH will follow up directly with all confirmed cases and any close contacts who may have been exposed.”

The mine employs about 460 people.

Related: Penticton Match Eatery closes after several staff test positive for COVID

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lake Country Calendar