Princeton woman under house arrest after admitting theft

One-time Home Hardware employee must also pay restitution to former employer

A Princeton woman is under house arrest following a guilty plea in circuit court Thursday, Feb. 11, to theft over $5,000.

Paige Powers, 26, must stay in her residence 24 hours a day for 90 days, followed by a year’s probation.

She was also ordered to make restitution to her former employer, Princeton Home Hardware, of $10,173. 57.

Court heard that Powers, who worked at the downtown store from August 2018 to June 2019, processed 131 fraudulent returns to her own credit and debit cards.

When confronted by the store owner, she claimed she was having trouble paying her heating bill and also said she suffered from anxiety.

Michael Patterson, representing Powers, said the woman will receive financial counselling.

“She is extremely young and has her whole life ahead of her. She has accepted her responsibility, shown her remorse and I do not expect that the court will have to deal with Ms. Powers again,” Patterson said.

