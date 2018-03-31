Princeton veteran awarded lifetime Legion membership

She vowed that on her eighteenth birthday she would sign up as well, because then she really would feel that she was contributing to the war effort.

Doreen Poulsen

For the Similkameen Spotlight

In January the Royal Canadian Legion in Princeton chose to honour Violet Katherine Hardy (Kay) with an Honourary Life Membership in the Legion. Kay was awarded this due to her 25 years of service to the Legion and her service in the Canadian Forces during the Second World War. Unfortunately she was not able to attend that ceremony.

Kay was born in 1925 in Barrie, Ontario – the only girl in the family with five brothers. When the war broke out two of her brothers signed up in the Canadian Forces. They served on the Italian front during the war. Kay was kept busy writing letters and sending care packages to them. She would send fudge and cigarettes (a favourite for service men because they could be traded or smoked). The biggest problem she faced was finding the fudge because sugar was so rationed. She would ride her bicycle for many miles to find the fudge to send overseas.

She vowed that on her eighteenth birthday she would sign up as well, because then she really would feel that she was contributing to the war effort. In her heart she was certain it would make a difference in whether her brothers would return safely or not. After the war they did return to Canada in good health, and she also suffered no ill effects.

She was very honoured and excited to receive the Honourary Life Membership and her 25 year Legion pin which were presented to her at home on March 6th. She also shared with us a photo taken at the November 11th Remembrance service in 2004. It was the year that her husband passed away and it was with a sad heart she lowered the flag to half mast that day.

We all wish Kay a long and happy life in Princeton and she knows that she is always welcome in the Legion whenever she wishes to attend.