Princeton town managers must report finance

Policy expanded on recommendation from interim CAO

An expanded group of town managers will have to report financial disclosures following the last council meeting in December.

Council voted unanimously to accept a recommendation from interim CAO Robert Wilson that five senior managers will have to disclose the same information as members of council, except the employees’ disclosures will not be made public.

Previously it was municipal policy that only the top three highest paid managers would make disclosures.

The CAO, director of finance, director of recreation, director of infrastructure and parks and the business development officer are now included in the requirement.

Wilson’s report stated: “I just feel it is a prudent business practice for council to be aware of any land holdings or any other financial interests staff might have in the town.”

