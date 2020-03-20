Princeton town hall and visitors centre shut down

The Town of Princeton announced more closures Friday.

Effective March 20 the municipal hall and the visitors centre are closed until further notice.

Earlier in the week the arena, museum and Riverside Centre were shut down.

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne said municipal employees will still attend work and no one will be working from home.

The office has enough space to maintain appropriate social distancing space, he explained.

Coyne stressed the public works department remains open, and will respond to after-hours and emergency service requests.

Members of the public who have inquiries or need to conduct business with town hall should make an e-services request through the town’s website, or contact staff members via phone or email.

At this time there are no restrictions on parks or play equipment.

“But we are monitoring that,” said Coyne.

