Princeton thrift stores close amid virus concerns

Both of Princeton’s thrift stores are closed until further notice as a result of Coronavirus concerns.

Announcements were made last week by the Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store, and the Princeton Crisis Assistance Thrift Store.

Auxiliary president Sandy Stenvold Wilson said the move is precautionary, to protect customers.

“The executive decided that with our members being elderly, and some having health issues including lungs, we decided to close,” she said.

“We do not wish to put our customers in danger of contracting the coronavirus from one of us, if we had it.”

People are asked to not drop off donations until the store reopens.

The up-comping thrift store fashion show has also been postponed, she said.

