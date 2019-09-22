Princeton students are all over state-of-the art playground equipment

The newly purchased equipment is not just for the school, said district chairman Gordon Comeau, but for the whole community. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Spotlight Staff

Some stories are just fun.

And if you ask the kids at Princeton’s John Allison Elementary School they will tell you their new playground is one of those.

Friday the school hosted an official grand opening of its state-of-the-art playground.

The equipment cost $200,000 – and just over half that amount was raised by the community.

“Congratulations Princeton. We raised $105,000 in this town in three years and that’s amazing,” said principal Bill Lawrence.

The balance of the cost was covered by a provincial grant.

Lawrence acknowledged significant corporate donors including Weyerhaeuser and Century 21, and thanked Crimson Tine Players and Rock Ridge Canyon for their contributions.

The Town of Princeton also donated $10,000 and the school district covered the $40,000 installation cost.

School District chairman Gordon Comeau told the gathering the playground would not have happened without Lawrence’s “driving force…Bill, all the work he did, he was possessed there for awhile,” he joked.

“I think this is great for John Allison and you are going to see kids from all over the town come here to play.”