Princeton residents under sweeping evacuation alert

Residents are keeping a close eye on the Tulameen River at the Brown Bridge, where the water can be seen against a large painted measuring stick.

Nearly one-third of the properties in Princeton are under evacuation alert, following an order issued by the municipality late Sunday night.

Approximately 465 homes and businesses – in areas near the Tulameen and Similkameen Rivers – compromise the alert area and residents are being warned they may have to leave with very little notice.

The affected properties are mostly located in Allison Flats, the downtown core, and the Similkameen and Burton Avenue areas.

As well Sunday about 112 properties in Area H were put under evacuation alert – those homes are primarily located on Highway 3, Old Hedley Road, San Ang Way, Taylor Mill Drive and Taylor Way.

A spokesperson for the municipality wasn’t immediately available to comment on the situation.

The information release accompanying the alert states:

“BC River Forecast Centre, Environment Canada and the Emergency Management BC continue to predict increasing water flows over the next several days with potential for record high flows of Tulameen River, Similkameen River and nearby creeks, due to spring snow melt…Proactive measures to prepare for an Evacuation Order is strongly advised. Affected residents will be given as much notice as possible prior to road closures or evacuation orders, however residents may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

The municipality declared a level one state of emergency last Wednesday.

Residents under evacuation alert are advised to take the following steps.

• Locating all family members or co-workers and designate a meeting place outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated.

• Gathering essential items such as medication, eye glass, valuable papers (ie insurance) cell phone chargers and immediate care needs for dependents and, if possible, keepsakes (photographs etc.). Have these items readily available for quick departure.

• Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children.

•Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.

•Arranging accommodation for family members if possible. In the event of an evacuation reception centres will be opened if required.

•Monitoring news sources for information on evacuation orders and reception centres.

