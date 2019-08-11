Princeton reality office burgled twice over long weekend

Lightening might not strike twice - but apparently thieves will come back again and again

Lightening might not strike twice – but apparently thieves will come back again and again

Royal Lepage Realty, on Vermilion Avenue, was burgled twice over the B.C. Day weekend.

The real estate office was broken into last month – and an arrest was made in that instance. A board was erected to cover the entrance created to the building, said RCMP Sergeant Rob Hughes.

Sometime overnight between August 3 and 4 the board was removed and laptops, cameras and other office equipment were stolen.

After police investigated, and the board was replaced, someone struck again overnight between August 4 and August 5 and more computer equipment was removed.

Police are in the early stages of their investigation and there are no suspects at this time, said Hughes.

Related: Princeton police arrest one individual after break and enter at real estate office

To report a typo, email:publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.

andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.