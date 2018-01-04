Princeton RCMP warn rural residents to watch for suspicious behavior

Princeton RCMP are warning residents in rural areas to watch for suspicious behavior following three incidents over the holidays.

“We are going to remind people to watch out for their neighbors when they are not at home and they will watch out for you,” said Sergeant Barry Kennedy.

Police were called twice on Boxing Day by women reporting break in attempts, he said.

The first call came from a Coalmont Road resident, who was monitoring the security cameras on her property from a residence in the Lower Mainland when she noticed tire tracks around her home.

“We found that her locked gate to her property was busted open,” said Kennedy.

However there was no apparent attempt to enter the home.

“It’s weird…At the house you can see the vehicle tracks, but there’s just the entrance of the vehicle and then it leaves the property.”

The same morning a woman returning to her home in the 2100 Block area of Princeton Summerland Road found someone had made repeated attempts to break through the gate to her property.

“A vehicle had hit her gate a couple of times but the gate did not give way,” said Kennedy.

On December 28, in the 2400 block area of Princeton Summerland Road, an unknown person attempted to break the locks on several post office boxes.

“The suspects were not able to gain access to the mail boxes but some of the locks were damaged and can no longer be opened with keys,” said Kennedy.

“We really want to send the message to be on the look out for these kinds of suspicious things that are going on.”