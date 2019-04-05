Princeton RCMP suspect parking lot driver was impaired by drugs

A 35-year-old Princeton man had his driver's license suspended last Thursday for 24-hours for impaired driving, and may face criminal charges.

A 35-year-old Princeton man had his driver’s license suspended last Thursday for 24-hours for impaired driving, and may face criminal charges.

Police noticed a man behaving erratically while entering the Save On Foods parking lot, said RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons.

“[The vehicle] ran over curbs before entering the parking lot. The male was observed by the [RCMP] member outside and inside the vehicle thrashing around. It made the member feel that he might be impaired on something.”

The vehicle was stopped as the driver attempted to leave the parking lot, and an impaired driving investigation was initiated by the detachment’s Drug Recognition Expert.

Parsons said the police are awaiting the results of a urine test to determine if criminal charges will be recommended.

