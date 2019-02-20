Princeton RCMP seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

A man was arrested in the Save On Foods parking lot Saturday, after police discovered two bottles of grapefruit-flavored vodka stuffed in his snow pants.

Nanaimo RCMP have pushed back the date for its First Coffee WIth a Cop.

A man was arrested in the Save On Foods parking lot Saturday, after police discovered two bottles of grapefruit-flavored vodka stuffed in his snow pants.

Two men pushing grocery carts away from the lot were stopped by police, according to RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons.

One of the carts contained a woman.

Officers discovered that one of the males was wanted in Kelowna on a warrant for theft, and a search revealed the stashed booze.

Parsons said it is suspected the alcohol had just been purloined from the B.C. Liquor Store.

The suspect was arrested on the warrant, and held in custody.

Early the following morning police continued their investigation, attempting to determine how the wanted man made his way to Princeton.

They discovered a stolen vehicle in Allison Flats, and arrested two Penticton men for possession of stolen property.

The vehicle was filled with tools and gas cans, said Parsons.

To report a typo, email:publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.

andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.