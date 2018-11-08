Princeton RCMP seek masked loiterer

Police seek masked loiterer

A man who loitered outside the the Princeton Petro Can station for half an hour while wearing a black ski mask was chased off by a customer Sunday night.

The incident occured at about 7:10 p.m.

“We would like to locate this individual and speak to him about what his intentions were,” said RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons.

The man is approximately 5’10” tall with a slim build, and in addition to the mask he was wearing white running shoes, black pants and a grey hoodie.

Cash register nabbed

in Hedley break in

The Hedley Trading Post was broken into sometime overnight between Saturday and Sunday and police are looking for the public’s help in tracking down the culprit.

According to RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons someone pried open the door and left with the store’s cash register, which contained money.

“We are looking for any witnesses that may have seen anything suspicious in that area to call us or Crime Stoppers,” said Parsons.

The Princeton RCMP detachment can be reached at 250-295-6911.

Parking lot death not suspicious

A 51-year-old Peachland man died last Friday outside a Princeton motel.

RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons said the death was deemed not suspicious, and no criminality was involved.

Police were called to the motel parking lot around 9 a.m., said Parsons.

Someone called the detachment to report the man was near a logging truck, and had not moved in some time.

No trickery for Halloween

RCMP are reporting a happy and quiet Halloween.

According to Corporal Chad Parsons there were no serious problems on Princeton streets.

It was a fairly non-eventful night. There were a couple of disturbance calls and fire works,” he said.

“It seems like everyone had a good time.”