Princeton RCMP respond to numerous accidents during first snow fall

Princeton’s first snow fall created its fair share of havoc on local roads.

For a few hours Friday the area was covered in a blanket of white that contributed to at least five car accidents, according to RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons.

“There were five accidents on Friday, resulting from the snowfall, so we were busy,” he said.

The crashes occurred on Highway 3, both west and east of Princeton.

Two resulted in minor injuries to vehicle occupants. In another a pick up truck was completely destroyed when it left the highway and landed in a farmer’s field.

There were also several accidents on Highway 3 just outside of the Princeton detachment area, said Parsons, including a transport truck that rolled over and a multi-vehicle collision, both on the Hope side of Manning Park.

The unique weather conditions made driving hazardous, said Parsons.

“It’s that temperature range right around freezing or just below freezing.”

A combination of water on the roads, which turns to ice, covered by snow that turns to slush, is a recipe for trouble, he said.

“It really makes it difficult to drive and people are just driving too fast for the conditions…They need to slow down and take their time and leave with lots of time to get to their destination.”

