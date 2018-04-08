Princeton RCMP recover stolen guns

Shotguns, rifle, were taken from Tulameen home and then sold

Police recovered three stolen firearms from a rural property last Wednesday.

Two shot guns and a rifle were heisted during a break in at an Tulameen home March 20, according to Corporal Chad Parsons.

“We learned that they might have been sold, but they were sold to somebody we believed didn’t know they were stolen.”

The guns had been purchased by a licensed gun owner and they were being properly stored, he added.

The investigation continues but “we have suspects…we are just following up on some loose ends.”

Parsons said police were tipped to the location of the firearms by a member of the public coming forward to police with information.

“Thankfully, we got these guns off the streets.”