Princeton RCMP issues warning about falling rocks

"Low light makes it difficult to see until you are basically on top of them."

RCMP are warning drivers to watch for falling eggs…er…rocks.

Police were called to a rockslide on Highway 3, about 5 km east of Princeton, on March 26.

The caller reported rocks on the road that were “the size of dinosaur eggs,” said Corporal Chad Parsons.

The rocks were between two and three feet in diameter.

Another slide on Highway 3, on March 27, buried the westbound lane in about 18 inches of rocks, he said.

Both slides were cleared by Argo crews.

“Being that time of year, when we get the freeze and thaw cycles coming through areas, certain areas just east of Princeton and north of Princeton, we get these rocks on the road.”

Rockslides tend to occur either in the morning or evening “and low light makes it difficult to see until you are basically on top of them,” he said.

Parsons advised drivers who encounter rocks to stop and engage their hazard lights, and call police if they are within cell service.

He said people can also exit their cars and try to slow or stop traffic, “if you are comfortable with that and know how to do it safely.”