Princeton RCMP investigate sudden death

Princeton RCMP are investigating the sudden death of man May 8 as a potential drug overdose.

According to Corporal Chad Parsons police are awaiting a preliminary toxicology report which should be available early next week.

A 33-year-old man was declared dead Tuesday after police were summoned to a residence in the Deblyn Mobile Home Park at 8:50 a.m.

The man’s identity is not being released.

The call for help was made by a family member, said Parsons.

Princeton experienced its first overdose death in January. There were four fatal overdoses recorded here in 2017.

