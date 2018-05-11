Princeton RCMP investigate sudden death

Princeton RCMP are investigating the sudden death of man May 8 as a potential drug overdose.
According to Corporal Chad Parsons police are awaiting a preliminary toxicology report which should be available early next week.
A 33-year-old man was declared dead Tuesday after police were summoned to a residence in the Deblyn Mobile Home Park at 8:50 a.m.
The man’s identity is not being released.
The call for help was made by a family member, said Parsons.
Princeton experienced its first overdose death in January. There were four fatal overdoses recorded here in 2017.
To report a typo, email:publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.
andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.