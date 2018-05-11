Princeton RCMP investigate sudden death

Suspected overdose: police await toxicology reports

Princeton RCMP are investigating the sudden death of man May 8 as a potential drug overdose.

According to Corporal Chad Parsons police are awaiting a preliminary toxicology report which should be available early next week.

A 33-year-old man was declared dead Tuesday after police were summoned to a residence in the Deblyn Mobile Home Park at 8:50 a.m.

The man’s identity is not being released.

The call for help was made by a family member, said Parsons.

Princeton experienced its first overdose death in January. There were four fatal overdoses recorded here in 2017.

Related: Princeton cops investigate motel death as suspected drug overdose

Related: Doctor makes plea: give Narcan kits to drug dealers

To report a typo, email:publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.

andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New website gathers all mental health resources
Next story
Marine Drive restaurants issue call to action to City of White Rock, BIA, Chamber

Just Posted

VIDEO: Mouat Mudder 2018

  • 21 hours ago
  • by

 

ERT makes peaceful arrest in Maple Ridge

  • 21 hours ago

 

Water floods Armstrong businesses

 

Campbell River’s mayor will run again

  • 21 hours ago

 

Most Read