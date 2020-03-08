Princeton RCMP euthanize injured deer at roadside

RCMP euthanized a deer Sunday March 1 at the side of the road near Princeton's Bridge of Dreams on Tapton Avenue.

The deer had been struck by a vehicle and had a broken back and leg. Black Press File Photo

RCMP euthanized a deer Sunday March 1 at the side of the road near Princeton’s Bridge of Dreams on Tapton Avenue.

The detachment received two reports at approximately 9:30 a.m that a deer had been struck by a vehicle.

Related: Town deer are making Princeton residents fearful, says councillor

According to Sergeant Rob Hughes the animal had a broken back and leg.

“We are not going to let an animal that is not going to recover suffer,” said Hughes.

While acknowledging that injured wildlife is the responsibility of B.C. Conservation Services, Hughes said because of limited resources those officers are not always able to respond immediately to local situations.

Conservation officers have provided guidelines for when an animal should be euthanized.

“If the animal can eat and drink and move then we are not going to destroy it.”

The deer was removed by AIM Roads.

Related: Drivers urged to be careful as B.C. enters worst month for deer collisions

To report a typo, email:publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.

andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Similkameen Spotlight