Princeton RCMP are stepping up patrols for rodeo weekend

Princeton RCMP are planning to target impaired driving this weekend.

“This weekend is the rodeo and we will be whaving extra enforcement,” said Corporal Chad Parsons.

“Last year for rodeo weekend we had nine impaired drivers that were taken off the road.

“We’re hoping that people have learned from that experience and we are hoping to have no impaired drivers this weekend,” he added.

“But we will be there in the event that people make poor choices and get behind the wheel after they’ve been drinking.”

The rodeo is providing a designated driver service for its Saturday night events.

