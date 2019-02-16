Princeton pot plant getting ready to hire

Princeton's newest employer - which promises to be one of its biggest in time - will begin hiring in just a few weeks.

Princeton’s newest employer – which promises to be one of its biggest in time – will begin hiring in just a few weeks.

“Things are progressing well. We will start our hiring process is March,” BC Green Pharmaceuticals’s Bryan Safarik told the Spotlight Tuesday. “We do have some key positions filled.”

Construction on the medical marijuana facility in Princeton’s business park is proceeding on schedule.

“We may lose a bit of time if the cold weather persists, but no major time.”

Safarik said as many construction positions as possible were filled locally.

BC Green Pharmaceuticals began building it’s $21.5 million plant in September 2018.

The facility will be comprised of a 79,000 square foot advanced indoor growing facility, a 10,000 square foot extraction lab and a 20,000 square foot research facility.

When operations begin it’s projected the company will employ 95 people, and that number is expected to double in the following two years.

In a previous interview Safarik said about half the jobs will be salary positions that would likely start at $50,000 plus.

Starting hourly wages may be around the $18-$20 an hour mark.

Related: BC Green Pharmaceuticals “excited” to come to Princeton

“For people who are motivated there are lots of opportunities,” he said. “We don’t want to have minimum wage jobs. Our business model isn’t built around that.”

He said the company’s preference “will be to have people full time. The facility will be running seven days a week, 18 to 24 hours a day.”

BC Green has also spoken in the past about developing housing in Princeton to help accommodate its workforce, and Safarik said Tuesday that is still under consideration.

“We are assessing the housing situation. We would like our employees to have stable quality housing. Our focus is completing our current project. We will be assessing the housing situation along the way but currently we do not have anything written in stone for housing.”

When asked about Facebook posts circulated in Princeton, purporting to be from company managers, Safarik stated that nothing on Facebook represents the firm.

“BC Green company is not active on social media. Any posts on there are people’s opinions and no direction of the company.”

He added that BC Green has not applied for a retail license to sell cannabis products in Princeton.

Related: BC Green already planning Princeton expansion

To report a typo, email:publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.

andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.