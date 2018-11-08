Princeton post office closed as workers take part in rotating strike

Princeton's post office is closed today, Thursday November 8, as Canada Post employees take part in a rotating strike.

Princeton’s post office is closed today, Thursday November 8, as Canada Post employees take part in a rotating strike.

According to union steward Neil Lavery the facility will open again Friday at 7 a.m.

One day strikes were also carried out in at least six other communities in the Okanagan.

Deb Attrill and Cam Preston, co-vice president’s of the Penticton CUPW Local, said the workers are fighting for pay equity, better working conditions and for Canada Post to stop over-burdening them. Preston said it is mainly the health and safety issues that they are concerned with.

“Forced overtime is a big issue. Our members can’t refuse overtime, the expectation is that you will finish your route,” said Attrill. “it doesn’t matter how long that takes, so if you have kids in daycare they can’t get home to pick up their kids. They are out there until after eight o’clock at night.”

Related: Rotating postal strike hits the Okanagan

Related: Rotating Canada Post strikes hit more B.C. cities

To report a typo, email:publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.

andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.