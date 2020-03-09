Princeton Posse takes early lead in playoff series against Kelowna

The Princeton Posse skated over Kelowna Chiefs March 9 in the first game of the second playoff round in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

The Posse bested Kelowna 2-1.

Princeton scored on a power play late in the opening period, with team captain Noah Brusse finding the net off an assist from Posse netminder Jaysen MacLean.

Midway through the third Trent Crisp, assisted by Kyle Crisp and Colby Rhodes, put Princeton ahead by two goals. Kayson Gallant, assisted by Zane Avery and Porter Dawson, robbed MacLean of a shut out with less than four minutes to play.

Kelowna out shot Princeton 38-28.

The teams face off again Tuesday March 10 at 7 p.m. in Kelowna, and the action moves to Princeton March 12.

