Princeton meets punk at the Legion Saturday night

Local musicians join some of Vancouver's punk rock alumni at the Legion this Saturday February 15 for a four band show.

Donner Party, fronted by Princeton’s Liz Mantle, president of the local arts council, is a punkified disco bill quartet. The band also includes guitar punk rock legend Dirty Kirk Robetson, who has travelled with The Real Mckenzies and SNFU, Keith Hargraves (‘The Gravy’) who most recently played with Okanagan’s Mercury and the Woodsmen, alongside Orchad Pinkish of Chopper and The Saucerman fame.

The Vangardiens features rock diva Siohban Duval, formerly of the Bombshells, and the S*** Talkers is a fun band whose story telling is sassy, tongue and cheek with some attitude. MZ Mantle plays guitar and sings with the later group, joined by Brooke Europe and Nadja Feutinkse. Recently touring in Europe, these women have been an East Van staple since 2013.

Opening the night is Underdog and the Rusty Pistol made up of Hedley and Keremeos musicians, led by Cam Urquart.

Doors for this night of diverse entertainment open at 8 p.m. and music starts 8:30.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at Cool Beanz and the Visitors’ Centre for $15, and are $18 at the door.

