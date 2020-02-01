Princeton mayor marks RCMP Appreciation Day with words of thanks

'Although policing is a career it is also a calling. With that comes sacrifice that few understand.'

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne paused Saturday February 1 to honor the town’s local police, on RCMP Appreciation Day.

In a statement to The Spotlight Coyne said:

“I want to thank the RCMP members of the Princeton detachment for their selfless dedication to duty and service to our community.

“It is important that we recognize that although policing is a career it is also a calling. With that comes sacrifice that few understand.

“I thank you for that sacrifice and I thank your families for their understanding and support that allows you to do your job. On behalf of Princeton, I thank you.”

The first day of February has been declared as RCMP Appreciation Day in British Columbia, which also falls on the 100th anniversary of service to Canadian communities.

In June, North Okanagan-Shuswap Member of Parliament, Mel Arnold introduced a bill to establish Feb. 1 as a national day to recognize, honour and appreciate Canada’s police force and the service they’ve provided since it was established in 1920.

