Princeton man who went to jail for failing to report to probation officer back in court

A Princeton man who was sentenced last fall to two months in prison for breaching his probation was back in court Thursday on the same charge.

Cole Aiken, 21, was given a month to apply for legal aid and will be back before a judge on May 9.

Aiken was under 90-days house arrest in September 2018, when he failed to report to his probation officer.

That offense cost him 64 days behind bars.

He had pleaded guilty to several probation breaches, including spending time with a young female with whom he was ordered by the court to have no contact.

Those initial conditions stemmed from an earlier case when the young woman was assaulted.

