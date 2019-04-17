Princeton man pleads guilty to break in at fire hall

A young Princeton man has admitted his role in thefts from the Princeton Volunteer Fire Department.

Leviathan Ryan, 19, pleaded guilty to break and enter with intent to commit an offense, on Thursday in circuit court.

Ryan, who is not a firefighter, was arrested last October, after RCMP received a complaint that cash and food were disappearing from the fire hall.

Local firefighters turned to sleuthing when they set up a video camera to catch the culprit.

Judge Michelle Daneliuk ordered a pre-sentencing report, and Ryan will be back in Princeton court June 13.

