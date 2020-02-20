...

Princeton man hospitalized while facing charges in child sex abuse case

A Princeton man, accused in a child sex abuse case, was unable to appear in circuit court February 13 as he was confined to hospital.

  • Feb. 20, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A Princeton man, accused in a child sex abuse case, was unable to appear in circuit court February 13 as he was confined to hospital.

The accused was to make a first appearance, to face charges of indecent assault and sexual interference of a person under 14.

Defense attorney Dorothy-Jean O’Donnell appeared on behalf of the accused and petitioned Judge Greg Koturbash to put the matter over until the March sitting for an intended guilty plea.

A publication ban is in place to protect the identity of any victims.

To report a typo, email:publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.

andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lake Country Calendar

Previous story
Sugar Cane celebration of life for man killed in hit and run in Hawaii
Next story
Man sentenced for stealing pricey ring from Salmon Arm pawn shop

Just Posted

Most Read