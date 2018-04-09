Princeton man faces fresh charges

A Princeton man who is currently under conditions of release is facing fresh charges in court.

According to RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons, the man was charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats, following an incident March 24.

He was taken into custody, appeared in Penticton court, and released.

The man is also charged with breaching conditions as a result of a traffic stop in Princeton on March 1. He is prohibited from being in a vehicle unless in the company of its registered owner.

Dave Goulet, 42, will next appear in Princeton circuit court.

