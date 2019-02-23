Princeton man charged in thefts from volunteer fire hall

A Princeton man appeared in circuit court here February 14, facing charges related to thefts from the Princeton Volunteer Fire Hall.

Leviathon Ryan is charged with break and enter with intent to commit offense.

Ryan told the court he is in the process of applying for legal aid to assist with his case.

Judge Michelle Danelikk urged Ryan to secure a lawyer. “If you have to, keep on the phone every day…this is a significant matter.”

