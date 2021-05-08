Princeton lags behind in vaccination rates

Approximately 24 per cent of residents here have received their first dose

Approximately 24 per cent of the people living in the Princeton Health Service Area have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination as of last week.

According to data related by Interior Health (IH) 1,472 residents have gotten their first shot, and 106 people have received two shots.

Princeton lags behind other communities in the health authority’s region, where the overall average is a 35 per cent vaccination rate.

Across the whole IH region, almost 275,000 doses have been delivered. Of those, 260,345 were first doses and 14,071 were second doses.

“Interior Health’s immunization campaign is running at full speed and I couldn’t be more proud,” said IH president and CEO Susan Brown. “Every dose brings us closer to wide-spread immunization in IH. This is our biggest tool in the fight against COVID-19.”

With vaccine appointments accelerating throughout the region, Interior Health Authority (IH) is now urging younger residents to get registered for COVID-19 immunization.

Anyone aged 18 and older is urged to register for a notification telling them when it is their turn to schedule their immunization.

There are three ways to register for notification:

1. Online by visiting www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca

2. By phone: 1-833-838-2323

3. In person at a Service BC office

People over the age of 30 can also make appointments at nine Penticton pharmacies that are distributing the vaccine.

Princeton’s vaccination centre is located at Riverside Centre on Old Hedley Road.

