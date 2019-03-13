Princeton high school looking for teachers

Princeton Secondary School continues to face staffing challenges as three teachers have resigned since September, and at least two more plan to leave in June.

Princeton Secondary School continues to face staffing challenges as three teachers have resigned since September, and at least two more plan to leave in June.

“We have a number of positions to fill next year,” said Jameel Aziz, assistant superintendent of the the Nicola-Similkameen School District, in an interview with The Spotlight.

The three departures so far in 2018-2019 have been covered by hiring retired teachers on short term contracts, and also obtaining a letter of permission to allow a non-certified teacher to take one of the positions.

Related: Princeton faces teacher shortage in September

Aziz said the teachers left “for different reasons for different individuals,” and added the district has already begun aggressively recruiting for next September.

“We are putting together a list of solid candidates,” he said.

“Obviously it’s our priority to put good staff in front of our students always.”

At present there are no staffing concerns at Princeton’s two elementary schools, he said.

To report a typo, email:publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.

andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.