Princeton Garden Club says you can garden in Princeton

Copies of the book "Yeas, you can garden in Princeton" photo provided by Solitaire Steele

The Princeton Garden Club claims it’s possible to grow plants in Princeton through the pages of a book release.

The founder of the club, Doreen Poulsen has released her first edition of “Yes, You Can Garden in Princeton”.

She said it was written in 2013 because she was new to the area, and wasn’t able to find any books that really spoke to the challenges of gardening in the various microclimates that Princeton has.

“It was a huge learning curve, and many people in the community helped by writing articles for the book, even though they were not members of the gardening club. The book was published in 2013, and quickly sold out,” Poulsen explained in a news release.

The rerelease in 2019 came after Garden Club President Solitaire Steele was keen to see the book republished.

“The garden club now has 30 members, and the club gets frequent requests for a copy of the book. It was decided that it was time to update the book, add new articles and photos and to print it in color,” said Steele.

Solitaire advised that the business community really supported the printing of the new book by buying advertising space, and the Town Council also gave the club a small grant.

The new book will be selling for $20 and can be purchased at ACE Hardware, The Winking Peddler, Thomasina’s bakery, and All About Computers.

The Garden Club meets on the third Tuesday of the month, usually at Riverside from 1-2 p.m., but also sometimes at members gardens. If you’re interested in being a member, you can call Doreen at 250 295 1577.

